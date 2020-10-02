Le titre royal du prince Harry bientôt retiré? Les Britanniques ne décolèrent pas

Le prince Harry est au cœur d’un polémique. Alors qu’il s’est séparé de la famille royale il y a plusieurs mois, le frère du prince William perturbe les Britanniques. Certains sont très virulents à son égard.
C’est le membre de la famille royale britannique le plus incontrôlable. Suite au décès de sa mère, Lady Diana, à Paris, le prince Harry a vécu une période très difficile. Lorsqu’il était adolescent, il était très turbulent et ça n’a pas été simple à gérer pour sa grand-mère, Élisabeth II. Harry a défrayé la chronique par ses frasques. Des scandales qui ont beaucoup nui à l’image de la couronne britannique. En 2016, la vie d’Harry bascule puisqu’il rencontre Meghan Markle. Toute la famille royale est rassurée car Harry va enfin se ranger et s’assagir, espère-t-on. Mais le répit aura été de courte durée. Après un mariage fastueux, Meghan Markle et le prince Harry quittent Buckingham Palace pour aller vivre aux Etats-Unis. Depuis, couple enchaîne les prises de position polémiques..
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’, placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth’s natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Les Britanniques en colère
Les Britanniques n’apprécient pas l’attitude du prince Harry et de son épouse. Selon une enquête lancée par le site très sérieux, 60% des Britanniques estiment que le titre royal de Meghan Markle et le prince Harry devraient être retirés. L’ex député Norman Baker est même plus excessif : d’après lui, Harry « exploite » son titre royal et son réseau dans un but économique. En direct dans le programme Good Morning, l’ancien parlementaire a dénoncé le comportement d’Harry : « Harry exploite clairement ses relations avec le palais de Buckingham. S’il veut s’enfuir et faire des documentaires Netflix, c’est très bien, qu’il le fasse, mais en tant que particulier. » Norman Baker parle du beau contrat noué entre Harry et le mastodonte du streaming aux Etats-Unis. Le couple souhaite produire un documentaire qui promet de faire le buzz.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Un ex-parlementaire à la pointe
D’autre part, Norman Baker a regretté que, si le prince Harry garde son titre royal, « il est toujours éligible au soutien public du contribuable ». « Par exemple, nous payons jusqu’à un million pour payer le personnel de sécurité qui se balade dans Frogmore cottage, nous paierons pour son voyage lorsqu’il rentrera au Royaume-Uni. », détaille notre homme. C’est une situation qui révulse de nombreux Britanniques. Il y a plusieurs jours, les comptes de la famille royale ont été épluchés. On a su que le périple de Meghan Markle et Harry en Afrique était revenu très cher au contribuable anglais. Ce sujet sûrement encore créer plus de ressentiment. La famille royale britannique est vraiment scrutée par les médias et la population. Chaque fait est analysé et avec les réseaux sociaux, tous les Anglais ont un avis sur le sujet. Harry et sa femme détestent cette pression, c’est pour cela qu’ils ont voulu prendre du recul. Ce n’est pas facile à gérer. Harry a aussi eu l’expérience de se mère qui en a beaucoup souffert.