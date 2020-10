Meghan Markle au plus mal! Au bras d’un homme peu recommandable, une photo resurgit

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Prince Harry has opened up about his worries for Archie and the future generation in an open letter for @africanparksnetwork annual review. 🦓🐅🐆🐃🦒🦍🦛⁣ ⁣ “Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity,” he wrote. “I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.”⁣ ⁣ “We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill,” Harry explained.

“The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them.”⁣ ⁣ “What I see in the African Parks model is exactly what conservation should be about – putting people at the heart of the solution. African Parks is ensuring that the protected areas under our management directly benefit surrounding communities through security, education, jobs, and investments made in local services and enterprises that can stimulate conservation-led economies. Conservation can only be sustained when people living closest to nature are invested in its preservation.” 🌍